ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss stocks are poised to open slightly higher on Friday as investors await U.S. jobs data to gauge the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy and the likelihood of fresh monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open 6 points higher at 6,070 points, premarket data provided by Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS proposed on Friday Beatrice Weder di Mauro and Isabelle Romy to its board to replace Kaspar Villiger and Bruno Gehrig at its annual general meeting.

BANKS

The United States indicted Wegelin, the oldest Swiss private bank, on charges that it enabled wealthy Americans to evade taxes on at least $1.2 billion hidden in offshore bank accounts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger appoints Dr. Patrick Hofer-Noser as Head of Renewable Energy Systems, a newly-created role.

* ABB Schweiz AG said the final interim result shows it holds 95.02 percent of Newave's shares, fulfilling the condition of the offer prospectus regarding the minimum acceptance threshold of 66.7 percent.

* EFG Bank has appointed Kong Eng Huat, a former head of wealth management South and South East Asia at Merrill Lynch, to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Singapore and South East Asia, with immediate effect.

* Autoneum sales in local currencies rose 15 percent in 2011, outperforming the 2.9 percent growth in global automobile production, while sales in Swiss francs grew modestly to 1.722 billion Swiss francs.

* Nationale Suisse anticipates a profit for the financial year 2011 that significantly exceeds the previous year's figure of 92.1 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank interim head Thomas Jordan said the central bank will enforce the minimum Swiss franc exchange rate against the euro "with the utmost determination," the Financial Times reported on its website on Thursday.

