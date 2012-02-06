ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss stocks are set to open
slightly lower on Monday, in line with other European bourses as
cautious investors eye a looming deadline for Greece to secure a
bailout deal needed to avoid a messy default.
The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open 7
points higher at 6,145 points, premarket data provided by
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank said it was confident of a mutually
satisfactory resolution to an ongoing U.S tax probe and
announced a share buyback of up to 500 mln Sfr..
For more, click on
SWISS BANKS
Raiffeisen, the Swiss bank that bought local rival Wegelin
after it buckled under a campaign by U.S. authorities against
tax cheats, is cutting ties with its own U.S.-linked clients,
its boss told a newspaper on Sunday.
For related news, click on
PETROPLUS
Petroplus's UK administrator said on Sunday that it had
bought a cargo of crude oil for processing at its Coryton plant
as it seeks to conclude negotiations with interested parties to
save the plant.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Forbo International said it had been contacted by
several interested parties about a possible sale of the building
and construction adhesives activity.
ECONOMY
* Top Swiss politicians spoke out on Friday in favour of the
central bank's cap of 1.20 per euro on the Swiss franc, saying
it was the bare minimum needed to cushion the economy.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks