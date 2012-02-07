ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with other bourses over concern about Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a bailout fund.

The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open 18 points lower at 6,128 points, premarket data provided by Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

* UBS warned of a poor first quarter as uncertainty surrounds the eurozone, its banks and U.S. deficit issues, as it posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations on Tuesday.

* A former broker of a UBS AG unit can keep $1 million of a signing bonus he received when joining the firm, despite leaving earlier than terms of the bonus required, according to a ruling by an arbitration panel.