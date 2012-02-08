BRIEF-Huapont Life Sciences says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
ZURICH Feb 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SYGENTA
The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG is due to report full-year results at 0600 GMT.
ROCHE
Illumina rejected as inadequate on Tuesday a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Roche, saying it undervalues the gene sequencing company.
TEMENOS
The banking software firm and larger UK rival Misys said on Tuesday they had agreed to a number of key terms on a possible all-share merger that could create one of the world's largest standalone financial software companies.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* A pivotal study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association confirms the potential of Novartis candidate vaccine Bexsero to help protect infants against devastating meningococcal serogroup B disease.
ECONOMY
* Swiss unemployment data for January is due at 0645 GMT.
