ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss stocks are set to
open lower on Friday, mirroring European markets, as optimism
over Greece's debt deal began to fade after the euro zone
finance ministers set more conditions for the country to secure
crucial funding.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 15 points
to 6,084 points, according to Swiss stock futures.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Transocean announced the schedule for the fourth
installment of its dividend of approximately U.S. $1 billion to
be paid out of additional paid in capital.
* EMS Group said net sales rose 3.9 percent in 2011.
* Barry Callebaut has signed an agreement to
acquire 100 percent of Mona Lisa Food Products, which generated
some 9 million Swiss francs in sales in 2011.
* The Board of Directors of Uster Technologies AG said
Toyota Industries Corporation has increased its equity stake in
Uster through the previously announced acquisition of the shares
held by Groupe Alpha.
* deSter Holding BV, a subsidiary of Gategroup, has reached
agreement to acquire Helios Market, Product and Production
Development BV for some 27 million Swiss francs, which will be
funded in part from cash and a debt facility.
ECONOMY
* The Federal Statistics Office is due to release consumer
prices data at 0815 GMT (0915 local time)
RESEARCH
* Nomura cuts Credit Suisse price target to 28
Swiss francs from 30 Swiss francs.
* Berenberg bank cuts PSP Swiss Property to 'hold'
from 'buy' with a price target of 82 Swiss francs.
* UBS starts Flughafen Zuerich with a 'buy' rating.
* Goldman Sachs raise Logitech's price target to 7
Swiss francs from 6 Swiss francs.
