UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
ZURICH, Feb 13 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life is planning to implement a new cost-saving programme later this year, even though it will present good full-year figures on Feb. 29, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
PETROPLUS
Total's chief executive on Saturday ruled out any role for the oil major in a potential revival of the French refinery owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner Petroplus, noting Total's own moves to scale back such activities.
* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT (0915 local time)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.