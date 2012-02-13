ZURICH, Feb 13 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life is planning to implement a new cost-saving programme later this year, even though it will present good full-year figures on Feb. 29, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

PETROPLUS

Total's chief executive on Saturday ruled out any role for the oil major in a potential revival of the French refinery owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner Petroplus, noting Total's own moves to scale back such activities.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT (0915 local time)

