ZURICH Feb 15 Swiss stocks are seen rising on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors turn more upbeat on the prospects for Greece.

The futures index was up 27 points at 6,118 poinits at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

* Counterfeit versions of Roche's multi-billion cancer drug Avastin have been distributed in the United States, the Swiss drugmaker and its U.S. biotech unit Genentech said on Tuesday.

* A group of Illumina shareholders has filed a putative class action against the life sciences company alleging that its directors adopted a poison pill plan to thwart a takeover by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding Ltd., based on bad advice from Goldman Sachs.

CLARIANT

Clariant is bracing for a sluggish start to the year, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said after it posted a sharper-than-expected drop in fourth quarter net profit on Wednesday.

SWISSCOM

Swisscom expects revenues and core profit to dip slightly in 2012 as customer growth fails to fully compensate for price pressure, the Swiss phone group said on Wednesday, after it fell shy of its 2011 revenue and earnings targets.

DKSH IPO

DKSH, a group that helps companies to expand into new markets, plans to make its debut on the Swiss stock exchange in the first half of this year, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Rüdiger Petrikowski will take over as CFO at Publicitas from Marco Abis the end of February 2012.

* Myriad responds to Synchronica's trading update and advice to Synchronica shareholders.

* Jungfrau Railway Group achieved traffic income of 110.2 million francs - an increase of 6 million francs over 2010.

* Cham paper group said it had agreed a social plan for employees who have lost their jobs.

ECONOMY

* The UBS GDP indicator showed that in the fourth quarter of last year the economy grew at a pace of 1.1 percent year-on-year. A further slowing is expected for the current quarter, with growth falling to 0.8 percent. For 2012 as a whole, the economists at UBS Wealth Management Research expect economic growth to be modestly positive at 0.4 percent.

* ZEW indicator for Feb due at 1000 GMT

