ZURICH Feb 16 Swiss shares were set to
fall on Thursday, along with markets elsewhere in Europe, as
another delay in securing a rescue package for debt-stricken
Greece rattled investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open down
26 points at 6171 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ABB
Swiss engineering company ABB expects an unfavourable
business mix and price pressures to suppress margins in the
first quarter, after net profit missed forecasts in the final
three months of last year.
For more, click on
ZURICH FINANCIAL
Insurer Zurich Financial on Thursday reported a 10 percent
rise in 2011 profit -- yet missed expectations-- and proposed
another juicy payout to shareholders, making good on its
commitment to pay an attractive dividend.
For more, click on:
NESTLE
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, reported on Thursday
strong sales growth in the last three months of 2011 but gave a
cautious outlook for 2012 due to "continuing economic
uncertainties and volatility".
For more, click on:
GIVAUDAN
The fragrance and flavour maker said it was on track to meet
its midterm growth targets after posting an expected drop in
full-year net profit due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
For more, click on:
VONTOBEL
Net profits at Swiss private bank Vontobel fell 23 percent
in 2011 from a year earlier and the group cut its dividend as
weaker trading, fee and commission income outweighed a fall in
personnel and general expenses for the period.
The bank reported record net new client assets of 8.2 bln
francs with strong inflows from Asia and the Middle East.
For more, click on:
BASLER KANTONALBANK
Basler Kantonalbank said as of Dec. 31 it had not made any
financial provisions for the US tax dispute.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS AG has suspended some of its traders in connection with
an international probe of banks suspected of conspiring to
manipulate interbank lending rates, the Financial Times reported
on Wednesday.
For more, click on:
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week it
notified 19 oncology practices they had purchased drugs from a
supplier not approved by the agency, including a counterfeit
version of Roche Holding AG's Avastin, that did not contain the
multibillion-dollar drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.
For more, see
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Synthes said consolidated sales rose 1.6 percent in the
fourth quarter to $991.7 million.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks