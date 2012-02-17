ZURICH, Feb 17 - The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
A group of traders and brokers had successfully managed to
manipulate key interbank lending rates that affect loans around
the world, UBS admitted to Canadian regulators, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
For further details, click on
ROCHE
* Britain's health costs watchdog, the National Institute
for Health and Clinical Excellence, or NICE, wants more
information on Roche's Tarceva cancer pill before it
decides whether it should be funded by the state as a first-line
treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
* The trail of fake versions of Roche's
multibillion-dollar cancer drug Avastin that reached southern
California has been traced as far away as Egypt in an
investigation by international health regulators.
* Canadian health authorities approved Roche's <ROG.VX
Zolboraf against treats skin cancer.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Myriad Group says on track to deliver mobile social
networking to over 1 billion mobile users by end of 2012.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks