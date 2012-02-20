Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, boosted by
China's move to ease bank lending capacity to combat slowing
growth and by mounting hopes that debt-stricken Greece is about
to get a second bailout package.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 28 points
to 6,265 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
The European Commission has approved Roche's drug Zelboraf
for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic melanoma,
the most aggressive form of skin cancer.
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB has up to $8 billion
available for takeovers in the next three years, Chief Executive
Joe Hogan was quoted as saying on Sunday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS faces a 10-fold rent increase in the world's
most expensive city for office space, as the main lease on its
Hong Kong offices nears its end.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Transocean announced that the company expects its
fourth quarter 2011 results to include an unspecified non-cash
charge related to the impairment of a substantial portion of the
goodwill associated with its contract drilling services
reporting unit.
* Acino has closed the acquisition of Mepha's
international business and the Mepha site in Aesch.
* ABB Schweiz AG, a subsidiary of ABB, has
published the preliminary end result of its voluntary public
tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Newave
Energy Holding.
ECONOMY
* Centre-left politicians have raised doubts about whether
Swiss National Bank director Thomas Jordan should be appointed
as permanent head of the central bank, a newspaper reported on
Sunday, citing his apparent resistance to do more to weaken the
strong franc.
* The head of the Swiss National Bank's supervisory council,
sharply criticised for standing by ex-Chairman Philipp
Hildebrand as he became embroiled in a currency trading affair,
announced on Friday he will not stand for re-election.
* The Swiss central bank has informed South Korea of its
intention to buy the Asian country's domestic government bonds
for the first time, a Seoul newspaper reported on Monday, citing
a finance ministry official.
