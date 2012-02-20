Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, boosted by China's move to ease bank lending capacity to combat slowing growth and by mounting hopes that debt-stricken Greece is about to get a second bailout package.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 28 points to 6,265 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

The European Commission has approved Roche's drug Zelboraf for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer.

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB has up to $8 billion available for takeovers in the next three years, Chief Executive Joe Hogan was quoted as saying on Sunday.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS faces a 10-fold rent increase in the world's most expensive city for office space, as the main lease on its Hong Kong offices nears its end.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Transocean announced that the company expects its fourth quarter 2011 results to include an unspecified non-cash charge related to the impairment of a substantial portion of the goodwill associated with its contract drilling services reporting unit.

* Acino has closed the acquisition of Mepha's international business and the Mepha site in Aesch.

* ABB Schweiz AG, a subsidiary of ABB, has published the preliminary end result of its voluntary public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Newave Energy Holding.

ECONOMY

* Centre-left politicians have raised doubts about whether Swiss National Bank director Thomas Jordan should be appointed as permanent head of the central bank, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing his apparent resistance to do more to weaken the strong franc.

* The head of the Swiss National Bank's supervisory council, sharply criticised for standing by ex-Chairman Philipp Hildebrand as he became embroiled in a currency trading affair, announced on Friday he will not stand for re-election.

* The Swiss central bank has informed South Korea of its intention to buy the Asian country's domestic government bonds for the first time, a Seoul newspaper reported on Monday, citing a finance ministry official.

