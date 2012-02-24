February 24, 2012 - Swiss stocks are expected to open higher on Friday mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia, buoyed by solid U.S. data and the European Central Bank's likely move to lend a huge amount to banks next week.

The blue-chip SMI is seen rising 11 points to 6,211 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

TRANSOCEAN

Shares of Transocean Ltd rose after a court ruling related to its Macondo liability that analysts saw as largely positive for the owner of the rig destroyed in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster.

SARASIN

Swiss private bank Sarasin sold its stake in Neue Zuercher Bank (NZB) back to NZB in December, it said in its annual report released on Thursday, a move that Sarasin expects to isolate problem U.S. client assets within tax-probed NZB.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swissquote increased total net revenues by 22.7 percent to 128.4 million Swiss francs in 2011 and expects revenues and the number of clients to grow by around 10 percent in 2012.

* LifeWatch announced the joint development of additional Sympathetic and Parasympathetic testing with the ANSAR Group.

* Santhera reports stable product sales in 2011 and cash reserves of 23.4 million Swiss francs following completion of restructuring.

RESEARCH

* RBS raises Swiss Re price target to 57 Swiss francs from 53 Swiss franc; rating underperform.

* Macquarie raises Swiss Re price target to 66 Swiss francs from 60 Swiss franc; rating outperform.

ECONOMY

