ZURICH, Feb 27 - Swiss shares were seen opening lower on Monday, in line with other European indexes as leaders from the Group of 20 told Europe it must commit more money to fight the debt crisis before seeking help and strong oil prices raised growth concerns.

The futures index was 26 points lower points at 6090 poinits at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

ROCHE

Roche said on Monday it had extended its tender offer for U.S. gene decoder Illumina at $44.50 per share, the same price as its existing offer.

TRANSOCEAN

The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Monday a wider quarterly loss hurt by several charges.

NOVARTIS

The European Commission approved extending the use of Novartis's drug Glivec for treating people with gastrointestinal tumours for up to 36 months after surgery, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

ABB

The engineering firm aims to fill gaps in its portfolio and sees attractive acquisition targets in North America, though nothing like its $3.9 billion buy of Thomas & Betts, CEO Joe Hogan told French language Le Temps on Saturday.

SWATCH GROUP

The chief executive of watchmaker Swatch Group Nick Hayek hopes revenues will touch around 8 billion Swiss francs this year and the firm aims to add 1,000 new jobs globally, he told a newspaper on Sunday.

SWISS RE

Having excess capital allows Swiss Re to pay out a sustainable dividend to shareholders, its chief executive told German-language Newspaper SonntagsZeitung, adding that acquisitions were not a focus.

UBS

* Gerard Satur, UBS's chief investment officer for macro strategic trading in Australia, is preparing to leave the Swiss bank next month to start his own hedge fund called MST Capital, three sources said.

* The Swiss bank has hired former Bear Stearns financial chief Samuel Molinaro as chief operating officer of its investment bank division, effective March 1, according to an internal memorandum viewed on Friday by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Acino names Walter Saladin as its new Chief Financial Officer and a Member of Group Management effective March 1, 2012.

ECONOMY

