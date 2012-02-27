ZURICH, Feb 27 - Swiss shares were seen opening lower
on Monday, in line with other European indexes as leaders from
the Group of 20 told Europe it must commit more money to fight
the debt crisis before seeking help and strong oil prices raised
growth concerns.
The futures index was 26 points lower points at 6090 poinits
at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Monday.
ROCHE
Roche said on Monday it had extended its tender offer for
U.S. gene decoder Illumina at $44.50 per share, the
same price as its existing offer.
TRANSOCEAN
The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet,
reported on Monday a wider quarterly loss hurt by several
charges.
NOVARTIS
The European Commission approved extending the use of
Novartis's drug Glivec for treating people with gastrointestinal
tumours for up to 36 months after surgery, the Swiss drugmaker
said on Monday.
ABB
The engineering firm aims to fill gaps in its portfolio and
sees attractive acquisition targets in North America, though
nothing like its $3.9 billion buy of Thomas & Betts, CEO
Joe Hogan told French language Le Temps on Saturday.
SWATCH GROUP
The chief executive of watchmaker Swatch Group Nick Hayek
hopes revenues will touch around 8 billion Swiss francs this
year and the firm aims to add 1,000 new jobs globally, he told a
newspaper on Sunday.
SWISS RE
Having excess capital allows Swiss Re to pay out a
sustainable dividend to shareholders, its chief executive told
German-language Newspaper SonntagsZeitung, adding that
acquisitions were not a focus.
UBS
* Gerard Satur, UBS's chief investment officer for macro
strategic trading in Australia, is preparing to leave the Swiss
bank next month to start his own hedge fund called MST Capital,
three sources said.
* The Swiss bank has hired former Bear Stearns financial
chief Samuel Molinaro as chief operating officer of its
investment bank division, effective March 1, according to an
internal memorandum viewed on Friday by Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Acino names Walter Saladin as its new Chief
Financial Officer and a Member of Group Management effective
March 1, 2012.
ECONOMY
