ZURICH, March 1 Swiss stocks are expected
to open lower on Thursday, as a boost to investor sentiment from
cheap funding from the European Central Bank faded.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was poised to open 10 points
lower at 6,098 points, according to premarket data provided by
bank Clariden Leu.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ADECCO
Adecco warned of slowing jobs growth in parts of Europe
after its fourth-quarter net profit fell 5.7 percent to 133
million euros, slightly beating the 123 million euros average
forecast in a Reuters poll.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli said
the spectre of rising joblessness was dampening consumer
sentiment and Europe's debt crisis made the coming year hard to
assess, after 2001 net profit rose 1.9 percent to 246.5 million
Swiss francs, just ahead of the average analyst forecast for 244
million Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.
BANKS
Swiss lawmakers threw their support behind a tax proposal
which could help to strike a deal with the United States on
Wednesday, a move which is seen as instrumental to settling a
U.S. probe into Swiss banks with hidden offshore accounts.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean Ltd may face $473 million in U.S. back taxes,
according to its annual filing, though it also said it was
cleared in a similar dispute dating back eight years, which may
give its lawyers a useful precedent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said two Phase III studies of Novartis drug
INC424 published in NEJM show significant clinical benefit for
patients with myelofibrosis.
* Novartis named Brian McNamara to the position of Division
Head of Novartis OTC (Over-the-Counter), effective immediately.
* Sika reported revenues of 4.556 billion Swiss francs for
2011.
* Ascom said it is transferring its Defence unit, the
largest part of the former Security Communication Division, to
Ruag.
* Calida reported consolidated sales of 206.2 million Swiss
francs in 2011.
ECONOMY
The Swiss economy grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter
from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
The year-on-year increase was 1.3 percent
* PMI data for February due at 0830 GMT
RESEARCH
Nomura cuts EFG International <EFHN.S] target price to 6.50
Swiss francs from 7 Sfr, rating redcue.
