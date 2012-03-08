ZURICH, March 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for Pfizer Inc's animal-health unit, according to news reports on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the investigational drug Signifor normalized cortisol levels and showed clinical benefit in patients with Cushing's disease.

* Schweiter technologies said net revenues fell 16 percent in 2011 to 785.6 million Swiss francs.

* The Boards of Myriad and Synchronica said they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended increased share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Synchronica.

ECONOMY

* 2011 annual result for the Swiss National Bank due at 0630 GMT, accountability report at 0800 GMT

* Inflation data due at 0815 GMT

RESEARCH

* Macquarie cuts Swisscom to neutral from outperform; cuts target price to 350 Swiss francs from 385 Swiss francs.

