ZURICH, March 8 The following are some of
the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding
for Pfizer Inc's animal-health unit, according to news reports
on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said a study published in The New England Journal
of Medicine found that the investigational drug Signifor
normalized cortisol levels and showed clinical benefit in
patients with Cushing's disease.
* Schweiter technologies said net revenues fell 16 percent
in 2011 to 785.6 million Swiss francs.
* The Boards of Myriad and Synchronica said they have
reached agreement on the terms of a recommended increased share
offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of
Synchronica.
ECONOMY
* 2011 annual result for the Swiss National Bank
due at 0630 GMT, accountability report at 0800 GMT
* Inflation data due at 0815 GMT
RESEARCH
* Macquarie cuts Swisscom to neutral from
outperform; cuts target price to 350 Swiss francs from 385 Swiss
francs.
