ZURICH, March 9 - The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
PETROPLUS
Oil refiner Petroplus made around half its
workforce redundant at its head office in Switzerland ahead of a
last-ditch survival plan to reduce its refining fleet to two
plants, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Financial Services appointed Antonio
Cassio dos Santos and Mike Foley regional chairmen for Latin
America and North America, respectively. The appointments are
effective April 1.
* Zurich announces that it intends to exercise its
early redemption option on the net amount outstanding of USD 250
million of subordinated debt.
* Acino delivers strong 2011 performance, set for
accelerated growth from 2012 onwards supported by Mepha
acquisition. Says expects 2012 revenue of EUR 240-260 million
and a longer term EBITDA-margin of 25 percent.
* PubliGroupe posted a net result of CHF 14.6
million in 2011 after CHF 42.6 million in the previous year,
says dividend payment at previous year level.
ECONOMY
