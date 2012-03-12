ZURICH, March 12 Swiss shares were
expected to fall on Monday, in line with markets elsewhere in
Europe, with soothing U.S. jobs data on Friday lowering
expectations of more stimulus by the U.S. central bank.
Swiss stock market futures were down 24 points at 6,163
points at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWATCH
* The chairwoman of watchmaker Swatch Group hopes
to see double-digit sales growth this year, she told a newspaper
on Sunday.
* Tiffany & Co. has served Swatch Group with a
counterclaim of 541.9 million francs.