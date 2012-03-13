The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWATCH

Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker, said sales growth of above 10 percent is possible this year, depending on how crises in Europe and the Middle East play out, its chairwoman said on Monday.

NESTLE

Consumers are shunning carbonated soft drinks in favor of bottled water, even in the face of recent price increases caused by commodity inflation, Nestle Waters North America's top executive said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Implenia wins rail infrastructure contract in Drammen, Norway

* IPS Innovative Packaging Solutions AG posts 2011 results

ECONOMY

* Swiss bond announcement 0700 GMT

* Swiss producer/import price index 0815 GMT

