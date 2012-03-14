The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BKW
The operator of a Swiss nuclear plant is appealing a
decision to shut it down ahead of schedule next year on security
grounds with a top court.
ZURICH FINANCIAL
Zurich Financial said it would propose outgoing Deutsche
Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann as its chairman
after a shareholder meeting on March 29.
ROCHE
* Roche Holding AG said it received a request for additional
information from the Federal Trade Commission related to its
$5.7 billion hostile bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina Inc
.
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said surveys
suggest its Eylea treatment for macular degeneration is
capturing 60 percent of its sales from patients that have
abandoned Roche Holding AG's Lucentis and Avastin medicines.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it will issue a 7-year, 235 million
Swiss franc domestic bond at a coupon of 3.25 percent to
refinance bond maturities in 2012 and to extend its maturity
profile into 2019.
* Dufry generated a turnover growth of 16.5 percent
in 2011 on constant FX rates, and gross margin went up for the
eighth consecutive year to 58.2 percent.
ECONOMY
The ZEW economic indicator is due at 1000 GMT
