The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BKW

The operator of a Swiss nuclear plant is appealing a decision to shut it down ahead of schedule next year on security grounds with a top court.

For more, see

ZURICH FINANCIAL

Zurich Financial said it would propose outgoing Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann as its chairman after a shareholder meeting on March 29.

For related news, click on

ROCHE

* Roche Holding AG said it received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission related to its $5.7 billion hostile bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina Inc .

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said surveys suggest its Eylea treatment for macular degeneration is capturing 60 percent of its sales from patients that have abandoned Roche Holding AG's Lucentis and Avastin medicines.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it will issue a 7-year, 235 million Swiss franc domestic bond at a coupon of 3.25 percent to refinance bond maturities in 2012 and to extend its maturity profile into 2019.

* Dufry generated a turnover growth of 16.5 percent in 2011 on constant FX rates, and gross margin went up for the eighth consecutive year to 58.2 percent.

ECONOMY

The ZEW economic indicator is due at 1000 GMT

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks