ZURICH, March 16 Swiss shares were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, buoyed by the Swiss National Bank's hike in its growth forecast and an improving economic outlook globally.

Swiss stock market futures were up 6 points at 6,337 points at 0704 GMT. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS AG has agreed to settle litigation against MBIA Inc that challenged the bond insurer's 2009 restructuring, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

For related news, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

A Credit Suisse executive set off an email chain seeking donations from subordinates for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney that ended up in the hands of non-U.S. citizens, prompting concerns that it could violate laws barring foreign contributions, according to bank sources.

For related news, click on

SYNTHES

Johnson & Johnson is set to gain EU approval for its planned buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after offering concessions to address concerns over its dominance in trauma devices, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

For related news, click on

NOVARTIS

* Novartis's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of its top new drug hopes, has been recommended for use in Britain's state health service after a change of heart by the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog.

* Novartis's Alcon gains ex-US rights for potential first pharmacological treatment for symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion.

For related news, click on

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, secured new contracts for three floating rigs, reflecting the steady growth in global demand.

For related news, click on

PETROPLUS

Private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday his Swiss-based company has submitted the only bid for Petit-Couronne, the French plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit's 2011 profit fell 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

* Swiss Re seeks approval at AGM for an increased dividend of CHF 3.00 per share, Robert Henrikson put forward for election to the board

* Adecco publishes its 2011 Annual Report

* Baloise said Thomas Pleines, a former manager of Allianz, is to become a new board member, Romain Braas will become the new CEO of Baloise Luxembourg, Markus Jost will take charge of Baloise Life (Liechtenstein).

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks