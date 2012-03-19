Swiss stocks were set to open flat on Monday, following eight
trading sessions of gains, with European investors generally
upbeat about prospects for the global economy and corporate
earnings.
Swiss stock market futures were down 3 points at 6,232
points at 0718 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Switzerland's largest dedicated wealth manger said Raymond
Baer would become honorary chairman and nominated board member
Daniel Sauterne of Glencore and mining company Xstrata
as non-executive chairman when Baer stands down.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank said it had raised the amount of securities
of it was buying as part of its efforts to meet new regulatory
requirements to 4.75 billion Swiss francs.
For more, see
NOVARTIS
European regulators are still probing the safety of Novartis
AG's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of the Swiss firm's
top new drug hopes, delaying an expected update on the medicine
until April.
For more, see
SWISSCOM
Swisscom doesn't want to sell Italian unit Fastweb, for
which the Swiss telecommunications company took a 1.3 billion
euro impairment against 2011's earnings, chairman Hansueli
Loosli told Sonntagszeitung.
For more, see
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks