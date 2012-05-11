Swiss stocks are expected to fall on Friday in line with other
markets in Asia and Europe on concerns about mounting turmoil in
the euro zone and a big loss from JPMorgan.
The futures index for the blue-chip SMI was
down 34 points at 5,888 points at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
BANKS
Attempt to reach a global deal on tax with the United States
covering all 300 banks appears to have failed as the majority of
banks don't want to contribute to a billion-dollar settlement,
the Tages-Anzeiger reports.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Property reports quarterly results:
Smooth earnings development. 2012 forecast confirmed.
* Largest contract so far awarded to Implenia in Norway
ECONOMY