ZURICH May 14 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Monday, mirroring other European bourses, as the
failure of weekend talks to form a new Greek government weighed
on risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 49 points
to 5,907 points, according to Swiss stock future.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
HOLCIM
Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker
said on Monday it was launching a targeted programme aimed at
increasing operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs
($1.62 billion) by the end of 2014.
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse said on Friday its Americas head Antonio
Quintella would leave the Swiss bank's management board at the
end of the month and move to Sao Paulo as chairman of its
Hedging-Griffo unit.
* Credit Suisse's board is making top management
appointments its first priority, which could include succession
planning for Chief Executive Brady Dougan, Swiss newspaper
Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source.
KUONI
Kuoni is preparing for Greece to exit the euro zone in talks
with its local business partners, the travel operator's chief
executive said in Sunday's edition of Sonntagszeitung.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schaffner posted net sales of 81 million Swiss
francs in the first half of 2011/2012, falling short of the 98.6
million francs achieved in the same period a year ago, but said
new order intake was picking up.
* Swiss Re announced Alejandro Padilla will join
the company on June 1, 2012, as Head of Reinsurance Latin
America North and President of Swiss Brokers Mexico,
Intermediario de Reaseguro, S.A. de C.V., an effort to tap
reinsurance growth in the high-potential markets of Latin
America.
* Petroplus said that after to the withdrawal of a
shareholder appeal, the company's stock will continue on a
shortened listing period, trading for the last time May 23
before their delisting one day later.
* EFG International has recruited Giorgio Pradelli
as its new Chief Financial Officer who will replace
Jean-Christophe Pernollet on June 1.
* Syngenta and Devgen today announced a six-year
global license and research agreement, which will enable
Syngenta to add RNA interference (RNAi) technology to its crop
protection pipeline.
* ABB was cited as one of four industrial
companies interested in bidding for British engineering company
Invensys, according to London's Sunday Times.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer and import price data due at 0715 GMT.