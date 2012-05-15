ZURICH May 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators said on Monday they could not definitively link Novartis AG's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya with the deaths of people who took the drug.

UBS

Concert Wealth Management, a California-based startup firm, has added Chris Mason, previously a senior portfolio manager at UBS's Wealth Management Americas unit, to its roster of independent advisers.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newron said it reached a strategic collaboration and licence agreement for lead compound safinamide with Italian firm Zambon.

* Newron expects to file safinamide globally after completing Phase III studies in early and advanced Parkinson's disease patients.

* Newron said Chief Executive Luca Benatti will leave the company to pursue other, undisclosed opportunities at the end of this month.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is determined to defend its cap on the Swiss franc and is prepared to buy unlimited amounts of foreign exchange should that become necessary, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.

Jordan also said the Swiss franc is still overvalued at the 1.20 per euro level where the SNB has imposed a cap adding that the central bank acted within global rules in setting the limit.

