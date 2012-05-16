ZURICH May 16 Swiss stocks are set to open weaker on Wednesday as global share markets feared the euro zone crisis will worsen after efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed.

The futures index for the blue-chip SMI traded down 46 points at 5,825 by 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

RICHEMONT

Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods group, said on Wednesday it was cautiously optimistic for the future despite the unstable economic environment as it posted forecast-beating results, driven by strong Asian demand.

STRAUMANN

Straumann Holding AG said on Wednesday it would buy a 49 percent share in Brazil's Neodent for 260 million Swiss francs ($276.57 million) in cash as it seeks to ramp up its presence in the world's second biggest dental implant market.

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG will present late-stage clinical trial data on drugs targeting advanced cancers at a key industry event next month, as it seeks to prove it has enough armory in its pipeline to protect its oncology franchise.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group plans to fire 126 employees in the New York area, according to a notification the bank sent to New York State's Department of Labor on Tuesday.

GOTTEX <GFMN.S]

Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager Gottex is buying Hong Kong-based Penjing Asset Management, a year after Gottex co-founder Max Gottschalk moved to Asia to accelerate the firm's expansion in the region.

* Swiss ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT.