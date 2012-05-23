ZURICH May 23 Swiss stocks were set to open weaker on Wednesday, mirroring expected softness on other European exchanges after Asian bourses took a pounding overnight as a possible Greek exit from the euro zone battered risk appetite.

Futures for the blue chip SMI index moved 50 points lower, trading at 5,858 points by 0803 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ABB

Joe Hogan, Chief Executive of the Swiss engineering group which closed its purchase of Thomas & Betts this month, said he will focus on integrating the acquisition and ruled out any further large deals in the near term.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The confederation of Columbian coffee growers has agreed on a five-year contract with Nestle Nespresso for fair trade coffee beans. Total investment is $85 million.

* Zurich Financial has announced the appointments of Claudia Dill as Chief Operating Officer for General Insurance, effective July 1, 2012, and Dirk De Nil, as Head of Sales and Distribution for GI, effective June 1, 2012.

* Oridion shareholders approve merger agreement with Covidien and other proposals at extraordinary general meeting.

* Vaudoise Assurance Holding SA shareholders approve all board proposals at the AGM.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it has sold an office building in Geneva to Swiss Life. The Zueblin board said it supported the requested election of Vladislav Osipov to the Board as a representative of Lamesa Holding SA, Panama, a vehicle of Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg.

* Swissquote is expanding its offering with the Swiss Derivatives OTC Trading System, a new service created in conjunction with Goldman Sachs and UBS.

* Schweiter Technologies unit Airex Composites Structures is selling its Automotive unit as part of the group's ongoing focus on core businesses. No financial details were given.