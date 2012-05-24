ZURICH May 24 Swiss stocks were set to open firmer on Thursday, mirroring other European markets that were seen tracking a late recovery on Wall Street and recouping some of their worst daily loss in a month in the previous session.

Futures for the blue chip SMI index were up 29 points at 5,855 points by 0810 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE, UBS

Three veteran Credit Suisse brokers have left the company to join UBS Wealth Management Americas and Jefferies & Co in New York, representatives from the latter firms said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LifeWatch Board declines the request of a group of shareholders for a change of control by a majority representation on the Board of Directors and invites the group of shareholders corresponding to its participation to be represented by one member of the Board.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA said following the decision taken at the May 10 AGM to offer a scrip dividend option, the take-up by shareholders will result in a capital increase of 766,915 Swiss francs, through the creation of 306,766 new shares, with a nominal value of 2.50 francs each.

* Kudelski Group said it has hired Debby Ruth as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Advanced Advertising.

* Huegli Holding shareholders approved all items presented in the proposals of the Board of Directors.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.9 percent in April to 15.23 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.