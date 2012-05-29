ZURICH May 29 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly up on Tuesday, mirroring other European exchanges on
expectations U.S. home price and consumer confidence data will
further strengthen the view the world's top economy is coming
back on track.
Futures for the blue chip SMI index were trading up
15 points at 5,890 points by 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
UBS
UBS AG could see up to 10 percent of its European
assets of 300 billion Swiss francs ($312.52 billion) moved out
due to pressure to clamp down on untaxed accounts, the head of
the wealth management business was quoted as saying on Saturday.