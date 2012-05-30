ZURICH May 30 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ORASCOM Development Holding said first quarter net loss rose to 3.48 million Swiss francs from 0.29 million a year ago. Sales rose by 20 percent to 63,49 million francs.

* Orascom appointed Ahmed El-Shamy as new Chief Financial Officer and member of Executive management.

* SHL Telemedicine said net loss for the first quarter amounted to $1.5 million compared to a net income of $1.0 million a year ago.

* Forbo said Michel Riva, Executive Vice President of the bonding systems division, will leave the company in the coming months following the sale of the bulk of the division.

* Starrag Group said it was acquiring Swiss company Bumotec for an undisclosed sum. The machine tool maker generated sales of around 40 million Swiss francs last year.

* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG said it was changing its management in its Steel Technology Division to focus on growth and internationalisation.

* LifeWatch AG completes major agreement for Home Sleep Testing with Sleep Management Solutions.

* EPH Eastern Property Holding said wholly-owned rental properties generated net rental income of $1.44 million in the first quarter of 2012.

* Logitech combines with G24 Innovations to create the world's first light-powered tablet keyboard folio.

ECONOMY

* Data on Swiss leading KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT.