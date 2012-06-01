ZURICH, June 1 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

TAX

The U.S. prosecutor most responsible for piercing the veil of Swiss bank secrecy has resigned, though tax experts said his exit was unlikely to slow Justice Department efforts to rein in American offshore tax evasion there.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Zurich's Mario Greco is among candidates being considered to replace Assicurazioni Generali CEO Giovanni Perissinotto at an extraordinary board meeting called for Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

For more, see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said it was fully acquiring Norwegian concrete specialist Midtnorsk Betongsprøyting AS. The company posted revenue of almost 8 million Swiss francs last year.

* Schweiter Technologies said it was acquiring Irish company Foamalite based in Loch Gowna from Dublin-based company One 51 plc. In 2011, Foamalite generated revenues of around 25 million euros with a workforce of 70. The purchase price for the debt-free company is in the single-digit million euro range.

* Feintool increases its capital by 6 millionSwiss Francs for the definitive acquisition of Herzing+Schroth

* EFG International has completed the sale of its treasury shares to EFG Bank European Financial Group

ECONOMY

- Retail sales data for April due at 0715 GMT

- Manufacturing data for May due at 0730 GMT