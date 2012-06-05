WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nobel Biocare strengthens its Global Sales and Customer Development team and streamlines marketing functions
* Partners Group invests in first utility scale wind energy project in Thailand
* Zueblin generated solid earnings in financial year 2011/2012 in spite of the planned decline in rental income and has begun work on the renovation project in Paris.
ECONOMY
