ZURICH, June 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

Roche said on Wednesday that a trial had shown its rheumatoid arthritis drug RoActemra was more effective in reducing swelling and tenderness in joints than Abbott Laboratories' top-selling Humira when given as a single treatment.

NOVARTIS

Patients suffering from the most severe form of childhood arthritis were less likely to experience a flare up in the disease when using Novartis' drug Ilaris compared to a p la cebo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Synthes gave provisional notice of delisting date of its stock on SIX Swiss Exchange.

* Oerlikon said it had signed a syndicated credit contract for over 800 million Swiss francs with a consortium of seven international banks.

* The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG has appointed Heinz Knecht as head of the Retail & Corporate Banking Division, and a member of the Group Executive Management and LLB Management Board.

* LEM Holding AG said sales reached 55.8 million Swiss francs in the fourth-quarter of the 2011/2012 financial year.

* CKW said it had a total operating performance of 498 million Swiss francs in the first half.