ZURICH, June 6 Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, in line with other European markets, on expectations that the worsening euro zone credit crisis could prompt central banks to announce fresh stimulus measures.

Futures for the Swiss blue-chip SMI were trading up 38 points at 5,752 points by 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Wednesday a trial had shown its rheumatoid arthritis drug RoActemra was more effective in reducing swelling and tenderness in joints than Abbott Laboratories' top-selling Humira when given as a single treatment.

NOVARTIS

Patients suffering from the most severe form of childhood arthritis were less likely to experience a flare up in the disease when using Novartis' drug Ilaris compared to a pl acebo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Synthes gave provisional notice of delisting date of its stock on SIX Swiss Exchange after being bought by U.S. consumer group . [

* Oerlikon said it had signed a syndicated credit contract for over 800 million Swiss francs with a consortium of seven international banks.

* The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG has appointed Heinz Knecht as head of the Retail & Corporate Banking Division, and a member of the Group Executive Management and LLB Management Board.

* LEM Holding AG said sales reached 55.8 million Swiss francs in the fourth-quarter of the 2011/2012 financial year.