ZURICH, June 11 Seiss stocks shaped to open sharply higher on Monday, in line with other European bourses after a rescue deal secured over the weekend for Spain's embattled banks boosted investor appetite for riskier securities across the euro zone.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI index climbed 63points to 5,935 points by 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

* U.S. health regulators have approved a new breast cancer drug from Roche Holding AG that the company hopes will become the standard treatment for women with an aggressive, incurable form of cancer.

* Roche has no plans to warm up its play for Illumina after its takeover bid for the U.S. gene sequencing firm failed, and will pursue smaller takeovers instead, Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview on Sunday.

UBS

* Swiss bank UBS may have lost as much as $350 million due to Facebook Inc's flawed initial public offering and is preparing legal action against Nasdaq OMX, CNBC said on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

* A London court granted bail on Friday to Kweku Adoboli, a former UBS trader accused of unauthorised deals that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion in one of the most high-profile cases of so-called "rogue trading" since the 2008 financial crisis.

NOVARTIS

Novartis drug Gilenya shows long-term efficacy and safety according to new data from extension of a phase III head-to-head study.

SYNGENTA

The agrochemicals company said on Monday it had agreed to sell the Fafard peat unit of its lawn and garden business to U.S. company Sun Gro Horticulture for an undisclosed sum.

