ZURICH, June 11 Seiss stocks shaped to open
sharply higher on Monday, in line with other European bourses
after a rescue deal secured over the weekend for Spain's
embattled banks boosted investor appetite for riskier securities
across the euro zone.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI index climbed
63points to 5,935 points by 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
* U.S. health regulators have approved a new breast cancer
drug from Roche Holding AG that the company hopes will become
the standard treatment for women with an aggressive, incurable
form of cancer.
* Roche has no plans to warm up its play for Illumina
after its takeover bid for the U.S. gene sequencing
firm failed, and will pursue smaller takeovers instead, Chief
Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview on Sunday.
UBS
* Swiss bank UBS may have lost as much as $350 million due
to Facebook Inc's flawed initial public offering and is
preparing legal action against Nasdaq OMX, CNBC said on
Friday, citing unidentified sources.
* A London court granted bail on Friday to Kweku Adoboli, a
former UBS trader accused of unauthorised deals that cost the
Swiss bank $2.3 billion in one of the most high-profile cases of
so-called "rogue trading" since the 2008 financial crisis.
NOVARTIS
Novartis drug Gilenya shows long-term efficacy and safety
according to new data from extension of a phase III head-to-head
study.
SYNGENTA
The agrochemicals company said on Monday it had agreed to
sell the Fafard peat unit of its lawn and garden business to
U.S. company Sun Gro Horticulture for an undisclosed sum.
