ZURICH, June 18 Swiss stocks were expected to soar on Monday, with markets across Europe expected to open sharply higher after Greek election results showed that parties committed to staying in the euro zone won a slim parliamentary majority.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were up 67 points at 5,956 points at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has no plans to issue new shares after the Swiss central bank called on it to improve its capital base this year, but should be able to do so by retaining earnings, Chief Executive Brady Dougan was quoted as saying on Sunday.

For more, see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Myriad announced that the recommended increased share offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Synchronica had been declared unconditional in all respects.

* AC Immune and Roche's Genentech enter into second antibody collaboration for alzheimer's disease.

ECONOMY

* Parties supporting a bailout saving Greece from bankruptcy won a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday, beating radical leftists who rejected austerity and bringing relief to the euro zone which was braced for fresh financial turmoil.

For more, see