Swiss stocks were seen little changed on Tuesday, as concerns
about the Spanish banking system overshadowed a relief rally
following the Greek election.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.1 percent up at
5,943 points, pre-market indications from Julius Baer showed
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer confirmed on Tuesday it is in
preliminary talks with Bank of America Corp over its
non-U.S. wealth management operations.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Tuesday it planned to work
together with Seaside Therapeutics develop treatments targeting
the molecular basis for autism spectrum disorders and fragile X
syndrome.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline PLC
and Novartis AG will get government grants to help
develop medicines against pandemics and bioterrorist threats,
the U.S. government said on Monday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ADB Group <ADBN.S. reports adoption of all resolutions at
its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
* Phoenix Mecano to repurchase own shares
ECONOMY