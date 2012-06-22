ZURICH, June 22 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Friday as bleak U.S. manufacturing data and a downgrade
of the world's 15 biggest banks by Moody's sap risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open down 45
points at 5,970 points, according to Swiss stock futures
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
BANKS
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest
banks on Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to three
notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile
capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as
backward looking.
Credit Suisse, which last week was warned about
weak capital levels by Switzerland's central bank, was the only
bank in the group to suffer a three-notch downgrade. But its new
A1 deposit and senior debt ratings still rank higher than many
of its peers.
UBS could have been downgraded by three notches
but was only bumped down two spots to A2.
ROCHE
ROCHE
A late-stage study showed that women with an aggressive type
of breast cancer lived significantly longer when treated with
Roche's new breast cancer drug Perjeta, the Swiss drugmaker said
on Friday.
CLARIANT
CLARIANT
Speciality chemicals company Clariant said it aims to
implement strategic options for three business units within 18
months in an ongoing effort to improve margins as it grapples
with sluggish demand and the strong Swiss franc.
For more, click on: [<LN.VX]
SARASIN
Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra fully supports the
management of Swiss peer Sarasin, in which it bought a
majority stake in November, Sarasin told employees on Thursday
in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Cicor Group, has secured a framework
agreement for its Electronic Solutions (ES) Division to
manufacture touchless sanitary controls for Geberit's
Sigma 80 product.
* Lindt & Spruengli said Hansjürg Klingler, head of
overseas markets and member of the group management, will leave
the company per end of August 2012.
* Pelikan Holding AG to delist its shares from the
SIX Swiss Exchange.
ECONOMY
* The KOF institute issues its summer forecast for the Swiss
economy.