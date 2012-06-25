Zurich, June 25 Swiss stocks were called
slightly lower on Monday, amid investors skepticism that a
European Union summit this week will make substantial progress
towards tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
The SMI was indicated 0.2 percent lower in pre-market
indications provided by Julius Baer, amid mixed openings for
stock markets across Europe.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse's board backed the bank's management under
Chief Executive Brady Dougan, an attempt to smooth ruffled
investor nerves after two recent setbacks including a stinging
rebuke on capital from the Swiss National Bank.
The Swiss bank Credit Suisse may shore up its capital by
issuing 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.26 billion) of convertible
bonds or CoCos ahead of schedule and will stick with current
chief Brady Dougan in part because of a lack of alternatives, a
Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer in talks with Bank of America about
buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit, is
particularly interested in its presence in Asia and Latin
America, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told a newspaper.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bank Sarasin said that Swiss financial regulator
FINMA approved Safra Group's acquisition of the majority of
Sarasin, a deal expected to close at the end of next month
pending remaining approvals by some international regulatory
bodies.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said it plans to
buy back shares, initially to cover the number of shares
contemplated under the acquisition of Penjing Asset Management.
It also announced and the nominations of Kevin Maloney and
William Landes to the Board.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd. said it has received the
approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, to
market its SmartheartTM product.
* Oridion delists its shares Monday ahead of its
merger with Covidien taking effect Tuesday.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank could maintain its cap on the franc
for some time if economic growth remains subdued, its vice
chairman said in a newspaper interview, adding that the limit on
the currency could not be changed easily.