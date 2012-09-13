ZURICH, Sept 13 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Prime Site AG has agreed to buy Wincasa AG from Credit Suisse Group for an undisclosed sum, the company said as it announced a rise in first-half profit of 18.3 percent to 180.3 million Swiss francs.

* BKW said net profit for the first six months of 2012 amounted to 112 million francs, corresponding to an increase of 24.1 percent.

* Lifewatch has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Highmark BCBS, the BlueCross Blue Shield Association, and several other BlueCross BlueShield entities alleging damages of over USD 60 million.

ECONOMY

* Producer/Import price data for August due at 0715 GMT

* The Swiss National Bank announces its monetary policy decision, including its target for the 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at 0730 GMT.