The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

TAX

Switzerland's finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, told the Sonntag newspaper in an interview a deal to tax German assets stashed in the country will go ahead, despite calls by Germany's opposition Social Democrats (SPD) to scupper the agreement because it is too lax in tackling tax evaders.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog appoints Joe Doering Head Warehouse & Distribution Solutions division.