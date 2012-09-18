ZURICH, Sept 18 Swiss stocks are set to open
flat on Tuesday, pausing for breath after the recent run-up on
global share markets as investors worry about whether Spain will
request a bailout.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is
set to open unchanged at 6,552 points, according to pre-market
indications provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
Accused UBS "rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds
($200,000) on a spread-betting account in his last year at the
Swiss bank even though he had been in trouble over personal
trading and UBS had banned the practice, a British court heard.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco increases its outstanding bonds due in
December 2017 by CHF 100 million
* Gurit and Hawart to cooperate in mould and
transport systems manufacturing for wind rotor blades
ECONOMY
* The Swiss government cuts its growth forecast for this
year, saying signs of a worldwide slowdown had intensified, but
said Switzerland would escape a marked recession due to stable
domestic demand and the central bank's currency cap.