ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss stocks are likely to fall at the open on Thursday tracking losses in Asia as fresh data from China showed a contraction of manufacturing activity for an 11th month in a row.

Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is set to open 0.5 percent lower at 6,538 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

TAX

Former German Finance Minister Peer Steinbrueck said on Wednesday federal states led by his Social Democrats would not waver in their opposition to a deal with Switzerland meant to stop Germans using secret accounts to evade taxes.

NESTLE

Starbucks Corp announced competitive prices for its new Verismo coffee and espresso makers that could pose a threat to brewers from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and Nestle SA, the dominant players in the $8 billion single-serve coffee market.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit signed an agreement regarding the sale of operationally redundant real estate in Ittigen/Bern with a group of Bernese entrepreneurs. The buyers plan to expand their industrial presence on the land.

* At Julius Baer, the shareholders approved the creation of authorized share capital for the purpose of the partial financing of the acquisition of the International Wealth Management business of Bank of America Merrill Lynch outside the Unites States.

* Temenos Group AG said it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase edge IPK, a provider of user experience platform (UXP) software to the financial services industry.

ECONOMY

* Swiss exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.4 percent in August to 15.539 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday. For more, click on:

* Industrial orders data is due at 0715 GMT