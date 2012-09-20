ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss stocks are likely to fall
at the open on Thursday tracking losses in Asia as fresh data
from China showed a contraction of manufacturing activity for an
11th month in a row.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is
set to open 0.5 percent lower at 6,538 points, according to
pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
TAX
Former German Finance Minister Peer Steinbrueck said on
Wednesday federal states led by his Social Democrats would not
waver in their opposition to a deal with Switzerland meant to
stop Germans using secret accounts to evade taxes.
For more, click on:
NESTLE
Starbucks Corp announced competitive prices for its new
Verismo coffee and espresso makers that could pose a threat to
brewers from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and Nestle SA,
the dominant players in the $8 billion single-serve coffee
market.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit signed an agreement regarding the sale of
operationally redundant real estate in Ittigen/Bern with a group
of Bernese entrepreneurs. The buyers plan to expand their
industrial presence on the land.
* At Julius Baer, the shareholders approved the
creation of authorized share capital for the purpose of the
partial financing of the acquisition of the International Wealth
Management business of Bank of America Merrill Lynch outside the
Unites States.
* Temenos Group AG said it had signed a definitive
agreement to purchase edge IPK, a provider of user experience
platform (UXP) software to the financial services industry.
ECONOMY
* Swiss exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.4 percent
in August to 15.539 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday. For more, click on:
* Industrial orders data is due at 0715 GMT