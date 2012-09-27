ZURICH, Sept 27 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse is preparing to dismantle its sub-scale
asset management unit, integrating the business into its larger
private bank and investment bank to clamp down on costs, two
people within the Swiss bank told Reuters.
* London's Metropolitan Police arrested a former Credit
Suisse trader on Wednesday in connection with a scandal dating
back to 2007 in which mortgage-backed securities traders were
caught trying to cover up losses on their books, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.