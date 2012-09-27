ZURICH, Sept 27 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse is preparing to dismantle its sub-scale asset management unit, integrating the business into its larger private bank and investment bank to clamp down on costs, two people within the Swiss bank told Reuters.

* London's Metropolitan Police arrested a former Credit Suisse trader on Wednesday in connection with a scandal dating back to 2007 in which mortgage-backed securities traders were caught trying to cover up losses on their books, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.