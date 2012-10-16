ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss stocks were set to open
higher on Tuesday following rallies in Asian and U.S. shares on
positive U.S. data and hopes for some progress in the euro zone
debt crisis.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 6,728 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer. The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG confirmed its
full-year outlook on Tuesday, as a weaker Swiss franc and strong
sales of its top-selling cancer medicines offset declines in
other drugs in the third quarter.
UBS
UBS's losses in the financial crisis dwarfed a
$2.3 billion hit from a rogue trading scandal last year and
caused longer-lasting damage, lawyers for accused fraudster
Kweku Adoboli said in court on Monday.
NESTLE
Starbucks Corp's U.S. stores on Tuesday will begin
selling the coffee chain's new Verismo coffee and espresso
brewer, which aims to grab a piece of the fast-growing
single-serve market dominated by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
Inc and Nestle SA.
