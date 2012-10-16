ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday following rallies in Asian and U.S. shares on positive U.S. data and hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 6,728 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG confirmed its full-year outlook on Tuesday, as a weaker Swiss franc and strong sales of its top-selling cancer medicines offset declines in other drugs in the third quarter.

UBS

UBS's losses in the financial crisis dwarfed a $2.3 billion hit from a rogue trading scandal last year and caused longer-lasting damage, lawyers for accused fraudster Kweku Adoboli said in court on Monday.

NESTLE

Starbucks Corp's U.S. stores on Tuesday will begin selling the coffee chain's new Verismo coffee and espresso brewer, which aims to grab a piece of the fast-growing single-serve market dominated by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and Nestle SA.

COMPANY STATEMENTS