ZURICH Nov 30 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with other European bourses as they give up a portion of Thursday's hefty gains.

The Swiss blue chip SMI index was indicated to open 0.1 percent lower at 6,821 points, according to pre-market data from Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Six Swiss exchange grants Weatherford International Ltd extension until December 17 to publish half-year interim report.

* Ypsomed said it signed a supply agreement for insulin pen needles with LifeScan, Inc., a U.S. maker of blood glucose monitoring, enhancing its market position in the fast-growing U.S. needle business.

* Dottikon said its first half net loss widened to 4 million Swiss francs due to front-loading costs, as a result of the broadening of the project pipeline and product range with sophisticated new projects.

* Crealogix says Peter Oesch to replace Juerg Haessig as Chief Financial Officer from February 2013.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's leading KOF indicator is published at 0800 GMT.