ZURICH Nov 30 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly lower on Friday, in line with other European bourses as
they give up a portion of Thursday's hefty gains.
The Swiss blue chip SMI index was indicated to open
0.1 percent lower at 6,821 points, according to pre-market data
from Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Six Swiss exchange grants Weatherford International Ltd
extension until December 17 to publish half-year interim
report.
* Ypsomed said it signed a supply agreement for
insulin pen needles with LifeScan, Inc., a U.S. maker of blood
glucose monitoring, enhancing its market position in the
fast-growing U.S. needle business.
* Dottikon said its first half net loss widened to
4 million Swiss francs due to front-loading costs, as a result
of the broadening of the project pipeline and product range with
sophisticated new projects.
* Crealogix says Peter Oesch to replace Juerg
Haessig as Chief Financial Officer from February 2013.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's leading KOF indicator is published at 0800
GMT.