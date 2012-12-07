ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss stocks were set to move
sideways or modestly higher on Friday, though activity may be
thin as investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in
the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged
at 6,914 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bucher said it is acquiring the engineering
business of Swiss-based Filtrox Group for an undisclosed price,
in a bid to strengthen its beverage technology activities in the
area of beer filtration.
* DKSH said it is extending its system and services
certification partnership with SGS for the audit and
certification of 20 sites in more than ten countries.
* Partners Group said it has invested on behalf of
its clients in the acquisition of the Aventine of Alexandria, a
574-unit multifamily high-rise located in the Washington, DC
metro area, one of the strongest apartment markets in the US.
* Huegli said it is acquiring assets of Germany's
Vogeley Group, in particular trademark rights for Vogeley and
Wachter, recipes as well as client lists, for an undisclosed
price.
ECONOMY
* SNB foreign currency reserves data due at 0800 GMT.