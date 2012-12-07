ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss stocks were set to move sideways or modestly higher on Friday, though activity may be thin as investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 6,914 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher said it is acquiring the engineering business of Swiss-based Filtrox Group for an undisclosed price, in a bid to strengthen its beverage technology activities in the area of beer filtration.

* DKSH said it is extending its system and services certification partnership with SGS for the audit and certification of 20 sites in more than ten countries.

* Partners Group said it has invested on behalf of its clients in the acquisition of the Aventine of Alexandria, a 574-unit multifamily high-rise located in the Washington, DC metro area, one of the strongest apartment markets in the US.

* Huegli said it is acquiring assets of Germany's Vogeley Group, in particular trademark rights for Vogeley and Wachter, recipes as well as client lists, for an undisclosed price.

ECONOMY

* SNB foreign currency reserves data due at 0800 GMT.