ZURICH Dec 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open broadly unchanged on Tuesday, while European markets were seen inching higher, helped by signs U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" are picking up pace.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 6,946 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG's blood cancer drug Tasigna is better at treating a type of chronic myeloid leukaemia than its older drug Glivec, according to data from two late-stage trials, boosting prospects for its oncology franchise.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche announced encouraging early-stage data from four investigational medicines at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta.

* Barry Callebaut published restated figures for its first quarter 2011/12 to reflect the divestment of its consumer business.

* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is streamlining its Group management and is adjusting the structure of its strategic facilities to concentrate on construction materials.

* Publigroupe published the conditions for its share buyback programme. The Swiss takeover board has acknowledged that the buyback program until 30th April 2013 can be exempted with a maximum of 375'905 own registered shares.

* The Board of Daetwyler Holding has nominated Gabi Huber for election as a new director at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2013.

* Implenia is acquiring the falsework unit of Robert Aebi AG, a Swiss supplier of construction machinery to strengthen activities in falsework construction.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2037 in a tender.