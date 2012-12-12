ZURICH Dec 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

UBS

Three British men including former Citigroup and UBS trader Thomas Hayes were detained in London on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it is acquiring the cocoa ingredients business of Singapore-based Petra Foods for $950 million in cash, in a bid to strengthen its position in processing cocoa.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne & Nagel said advanced control and automation systems maker Crestron is expanding its contract with the Swiss logistics firm by bringing all its warehousing activities under one roof.

* Aryzta said shareholders approved all board motions including the distribution of a dividend of 0.6125 Swiss francs per registered share.

ECONOMY

Swiss November ZEW index at 1000 GMT