ZURICH Dec 13 Swiss stocks were expected to inch higher at the open after the U.S. Federal Reserve took new stimulus steps to bolster the economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

A German parliamentary mediation committee failed on Wednesday to reach an agreement on ratifying a tax deal signed by the German government with Switzerland, a battle tinged by next year's federal election.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* PubliGroupe completes acquisition of 85 percent of Improve Digital after the Swiss Competition Commission approved the transaction.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government said it was cautiously optimistic for the economic outlook assuming the euro zone debt crisis does not again escalate even as it trimmed its growth forecast for 2013 to 1.3 percent.

* Swiss producer/import price data for November 0815 GMT

* Swiss National Bank expected to reiterate its commitment to keeping a lid on the franc when it announces outcome of quarterly monetary policy meeting at 0830 GMT.

RESEARCH

Nestle : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight; price target to 70 Swiss francs from 62 francs.