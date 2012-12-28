ZURICH Dec 28 Swiss stocks were set to open a
touch higher on Friday, as equity investors eye whether a deal
to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff" will be reached before further
boosting their exposure to equities.
The Swiss blue chip index SMI was seen opening 0.2
percent higher at 6,876 points, according to premarket data from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Insurance said it will book a pretax
profit and release $340 million in capital over two years by
disposing of U.K. daughter Eagle Star to RiverStone Insurance,
part of the Swiss insurer's strategy to sell non-core activities
and redeploy capital.
* Graubuender Kantonalbank said a Swiss court has
halted judicial proceedings against the bank in connection with
Italian dairy firm Parmalat.
* Myriad Group said Gordon Tsang, senior
vice-president of sales and general manager is Asia, will leave
the company at year-end to pursue other business interests.
ECONOMY