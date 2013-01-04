ZURICH Jan 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen falling as concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may end its asset-buying programme ahead of time curbed appetite for shares.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

STRAUMANN

Dental implant maker Straumann said it has appointed Marco Gadola as Chief Executive as it seeks to improve its performance in increasingly challenging dental implant markets.